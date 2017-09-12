Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers continue to help in Irma and Harvey relief

MADISON (WKOW) -- Red Cross chapters across the country, including Wisconsin, are joining forces as recovery efforts continue to help those affected by Harvey and Irma.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 150 Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin have been deployed to areas hit hard by hurricane and flood damage.

Volunteers who left over the weekend for Florida are helping give aid to those in shelters. Some have even been sent to parts of the Caribbean.

In parts of Texas, volunteers are assisting in damage assessments by working one-on-one with people to identify what resources are still needed.

The red cross says anyone who wants to contribute can do so in many ways, such as through a financial gift.

"If it's not financially, then roll up your sleeve and give a pint of blood because we know that blood drives in the south have been cancelled or postponed and so that's a way you can donate hour to help someone in need as well," said Barbara Behling, a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

Behling says they're also asking people to step forward and volunteer by signing up on the American Red Cross website.