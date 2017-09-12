Pets saved as fire damages Madison home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pets saved as fire damages Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say family pets were saved as flames and smoke engulfed a Madison duplex Tuesday, also damaging an adjoining unit.
 

Madison Fire officials say the fire at 6613 Rayford Drive was reported at 10:46 a.m.  They say firefighters responded within four minutes.

The unit's owner says the tenant couple and their infant child were out of the duplex at the time of the fire, as was their dog.  But two cats were inside when the fire ignited.

Fire officials say firefighters were able to rescue the cats, with finding and coaxing the last of the two pets taking several hours.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.  The fire did significant damage to the building's rear portion, but no dollar damage estimate was available Tuesday.

 

