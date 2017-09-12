Waunakee volleyball rolling to unbeaten start

Coming off a trip to the sectional finals, the Waunakee girls volleyball team had high expectations entering the season.

"With your returners, you know what you're getting and then looking at JV, I could see that there were kids who could step in and contribute right away," says head coach Anne Denkert.

Denkert knew she had some star power returning with the likes of Creighton recruit Kiana Schmitt. However, Denkert had no idea a big surprise would show up her summer volleyball camp.

"She was passing the ball. I'm like, 'She's decent,'" Denkert remembers. "Then she hit a ball. I'm like, 'All right. That's kind of for real right there.'"

The new girl was sophomore Milla Malik. While growing up in Galena, Illinois, Malik went to great lengths chasing her dream of playing college volleyball. Her family would commute more than 1.5 hours to Iowa City four times a week to play club volleyball. The hours became too much. So, the family decided to make a last-minute decision this summer to move. They picked Waunakee and immediately bought a house. A few days later, Malik walk into the gym for the first time.

"I wasn't really nervous," Malik says about that first day. "I just kind of went with it. I played volleyball, and I met some girls. It wasn't that hard."

Malik has made a seamless transition. Denkert now has another weapon on an already talented roster. The Warriors are off to a 19-0 start with visions of repeating as conference champions and finishing what they started last year...earning a trip to state.

"Hopefully win a sectional championship trophy to get to state, to get to Green Bay," Denkert says of the team goals. "That's been the talk. We want to get to Green Bay."

It would be just another stop on Malik's whirlwind volleyball journey.