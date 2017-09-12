Family asks for help after former Madison woman dies during Irma - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Family asks for help after former Madison woman dies during Irma evacuation

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Madison woman died Friday as she tried evacuating with her family. 

DaFondeau "Bunny" Eaton moved to Georgia to be close to her son and two grandchildren. But as they were driving back up to Wisconsin during the evacuation, she had a heart attack and died in her grandchild's arms. 

Her body is still in Tennessee where she died, and now, her family is trying to bring her back home for burial. They say it's an expensive task, so they are asking for help through a fundraising page

Tonight on 27 News at 10 p.m., her family speaks with our Hunter Sáenz about the shocking tragedy.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.