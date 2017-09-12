Family asks for help after former Madison woman dies during Irma evacuation

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Madison woman died Friday as she tried evacuating with her family.

DaFondeau "Bunny" Eaton moved to Georgia to be close to her son and two grandchildren. But as they were driving back up to Wisconsin during the evacuation, she had a heart attack and died in her grandchild's arms.

Her body is still in Tennessee where she died, and now, her family is trying to bring her back home for burial. They say it's an expensive task, so they are asking for help through a fundraising page.

Tonight on 27 News at 10 p.m., her family speaks with our Hunter Sáenz about the shocking tragedy.