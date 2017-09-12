Brewers beat Cole, Pirates 5-2 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brewers beat Cole, Pirates 5-2

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Eric Thames hit his 29th home run, Domingo Santana went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Tuesday night.
   The Brewers pulled within two games of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs who were playing the New York Mets.
   Gerrit Cole (11-10) took his first loss in 10 road starts since the Atlanta Braves beat him 5-2 on May 22. He slipped to 8-1 away from PNC Park over that stretch after allowing five runs and seven hits in six innings. He tied his season-high with 10 strikeouts in his fifth start against Milwaukee this season. He beat Milwaukee 8-1 on June 19 at Miller Park, striking out a season-high 10 for the first time.
   Manager Craig Counsell turned to the bullpen to protect the 5-2 lead. Jeremy Jeffress, Oliver Drake, Jared Hughes, Anthony Swarzak and Josh Hader each turned in a scoreless inning. Jeffress (3-0) was the pitcher of record. Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 35th save in 40 chances.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.