27 News Exclusive, Tonight at 10: Dodgeville singer's journey to American Idol

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- 28-year-old Julica Kelly of Dodgeville has passed another round of the national American Idol auditions.

She sang in front of executive producers of the show Tuesday in Chicago.

They sent her to the next round, to sing in front of the American Idol judges later this fall.

Tonight, only on 27 News at 10, an exclusive interview with Julica, as she embarks on the next step of her musical journey.