Plane crashes into car

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WKOW) -- Two people are okay after a small plane crashed into a car while making an emergency landing.

It happened shortly after the plane left an airport north of Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday.

Emergency responders helped the pilot get out of the burning plane.

He was taken to the hospital, as was the woman driving the car.

She even had time to call a friend.

"I could tell she was shaken up so I asked her if everything was OK and she said I just got hit by a plane. I said there's what - she just got hit by a plane. I couldn't believe I was talking to her and she was telling me she'd got hit by a plane. But she said no, my car - I just got hit by a plane I thought it was a cement truck. But it was a plane," said friend Rachel Price.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating why the plane went down.