Plane crash kills ultralight pilot in Winnebago County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Plane crash kills ultralight pilot in Winnebago County

Posted: Updated:

VINLAND, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say the pilot of an ultralight aircraft was killed when his plane crashed into a field in east-central Wisconsin.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and the Vinland Fire Department were called to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. First responders found the ultralight in a field and the lone occupant dead at the scene.

Authorities say the victim was a 68-year-old man from Appleton but have not released his name yet.

The crash happened along a county road west of state Highway 76.

Authorities don't know what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.