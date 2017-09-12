Construction "on schedule" for new IKEA store

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- Soon enough, you won't have to drive down to Schaumburg to shop at IKEA.

Tuesday, crews hit a milestone in building the first store in Wisconsin.

Crews began putting up the iconic blue siding at the store in Oak Creek.

They're hoping to have the walls and roof completed before the winter.

"Right now we are right on track weather has been very cooperative so we are excited we are still on track to open in summer of 2018," said IKEA's Joseph Roth.

IKEA expects the store to employ 250 people.

It'll begin hiring in January.