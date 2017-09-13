Wendy's employee disarms attempted robbery suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fast food employee disarmed a suspect who pointed a gun at the victim overnight.



According to Madison Police Department, the victim was taking out the garbage at Wendy's on S. Stoughton Road around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday when a man with a gun ordered the employee to go back toward the store. While following the order, the victim was able to disarm the suspect and threw the gun away. He then ran into the store and locked the door.



The suspect searched for the gun but couldn't find it and jumped in the passenger seat of a black ,four-door car that was parked in the lot, according to police. Officers later found the gun. They're now looking for the suspect who is described as a black man between 30 and 40-years-old. He's about six feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds. At the time of the attempted robbery, he was wearing a black jacket.