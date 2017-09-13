Wendy's employee disarms attempted robbery suspect

A Stoughton High School student injured in a Sept. 1, 2017 crash has died from her injuries, according to school officials. Emma Sorensen died over the weekend, according to a letter sent to school district parents Tuesday by District Administrator Tim OnsagerMore >>
More than a thousand people lined up in Chicago for the national American Idol Auditions and it included several singers from the Madison area. One of them even proved to make her mark!More >>
Research monkeys given meat infected with chronic wasting disease later became infected with the disease, according to preliminary results from a Canadian study.More >>
DaFondeau "Bunny" Eaton moved to Georgia to be close to her son and two grandchildren. But as they were driving back up to Wisconsin during the evacuation, she had a heart attack and died in her grandchild's arms.More >>
Financial experts say there are several thing consumers can do. If your information has been compromised, there are two main options according to the company – a credit freeze or a fraud alert.More >>
Newly released data shows untested rape kits in Wisconsin include hundreds of kits involving potential child victims.More >>
Three people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home on the 3200 block of Portage Road in Madison.More >>
Three people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home on the 3200 block of Portage Road in Madison.More >>
Clinton Police say they have arrested their main suspect in an Aug. 13 church arson fire.More >>
In Hurricane Harvey's wake, a Madison groomer is proving she's a cut above.More >>
According to a report from the Beloit Police Department, the woman pictured is wanted in a theft from the Walmart in Beloit.More >>
Madison Police are investigating an unusual crash that happened Sunday evening.More >>
A Wisconsin family hopes surveillance video will help police catch a pair of robbers who stole their pet.More >>
The National Hurricane Center says Irma has weakened into a tropical depression.More >>
Apple is expected to sell its fanciest iPhone yet for $1,000, crossing into a new financial frontier that will test how much consumers are willing to pay for a device that's become an indispensable part of modern life.More >>
