Wisconsin Dairy News: Door Artisan Cheese

(WKOW) -- Mike Brennenstuhl has been crafting cheese for years, and enjoys sharing his knowledge with customers.

The goal is to make Door Artisan Cheese a one-stop destination where people can learn, shop, and enjoy a great meal featuring the cheeses they craft on site.

"It's a fine food experience for people that want to come in," Brennenstuhl said.

Guests can select from over 130 different artisan cheeses from all over the world to pair with wine, craft beer, charcuterie and other accompaniments.

One of those cheeses will be Valmy, a Belgian-style, washed-rind cheese soaked in beer. He is also creating a bandaged, cave-aged, English truckle cheddar, and a fresh creamy Asiago called La Crema Prosato.

"It's about education, recognizing and celebrating the cheese industry in Wisconsin and educating people," Brennenstuhl said. "You know, to make this be a destination so that we can share our history and our skills and making special cheeses."

Door Artisan Cheese also offers guided tours of the cheese caves. The Cave Market is open daily 9-6 and the Glacier Ledge Restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday 11am - 9pm.