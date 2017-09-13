Wauktoberfest hits Waunakee this weekend

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Even if you're not German, you'll still enjoy something at Wauktoberfest this weekend.

The 13th annual celebration in Waunakee starts Friday and features beer tasting, wine tasting and of course music and a lot of entertainment.

On Thursday, Taylor Endres stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the family fun event.

All of the money raised for the event goes back to the local community. The event is entirely run by volunteers and draws in thousands of spectators.

Attendees can enjoy a 100+ beer tasting with 14 local Wisconsin breweries. Wauktoberfest has family-friendly events like the Limburger cheese eating contest, sauerkraut eating contest, yodeling contest, inflatable area, 18 hole mini golf, pumpkin decorating, goat feeding and more.

The event is at Endres Manufacturing Grounds.

