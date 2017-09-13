Pet store puppies infect humans with sickness - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Officials suspect pet store puppies in multi-state illness outbreak

ATLANTA (WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says puppies from a national pet store chain have recently sickened dozens of people in multiple states.

The outbreak includes 39 people with laboratory-confirmed symptoms consistent with a bacterial infection who live in seven states including Wisconsin, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee and were exposed to puppies sold through Petland stores, according to the CDC.

(Read the report HERE.)

No deaths have been reported.  

Petland is cooperating with the investigation.

The CDC offers advice to pet owners HERE and advice to pet store  workers HERE.

