MUST WATCH: Elk fight caught on camera in Northwest Wisconsin

Clam Lake, WI -

CLAM LAKE (KBJR) -- Ellyn Conhartoski and her husband Cory were driving back from the Packer game on Sunday. Sept. 10, 2017 when they saw an incredible sight -- and caught it all on video.

Two male elk, known as bulls, were fighting in the middle of County Highway M in Clam Lake in northern Wisconsin near Ashland.

Ellyn says they have seen elk before, but never fighting like this. She says the fighting went on for about seven minutes.

Late in the video, you can hear Cory say there are scrape marks on the road. 

Ellyn said they saw also saw a female, known as a cow, and her calf in the distance.  

