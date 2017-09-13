Madison police investigate series of smash-and-grab robberies - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police investigate series of smash-and-grab robberies

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A van was among the things stolen in a series of smash-and-grab business burglaries last weekend on the 600 block of Post Road that the Madison police Department's Burglary Crimes Unit is investigating.

There is a cluster of various businesses on the 600 block, and police think someone used a rock to break into at least six of them late Sunday morning. 

Police say the van, which was the most expensive thing stolen, was found several hours later after two young boys crashed it during a hit-n-run collision on Shoreham Drive.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.