Madison police investigate series of smash-and-grab robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- A van was among the things stolen in a series of smash-and-grab business burglaries last weekend on the 600 block of Post Road that the Madison police Department's Burglary Crimes Unit is investigating.

There is a cluster of various businesses on the 600 block, and police think someone used a rock to break into at least six of them late Sunday morning.

Police say the van, which was the most expensive thing stolen, was found several hours later after two young boys crashed it during a hit-n-run collision on Shoreham Drive.