Madison builder collecting items for Texas hurricane relief

Texas residents dig out from the floods caused by Hurricane Harvey. File photo Hunter Saenz/WKOW photo

MADISON (WKOW) – A local company is collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas and is filling a semi trailer with donations.

Tim O’Brien Homes is collecting the donations (see below) and plans to leave for Texas Sept. 17, 2017.

They will be accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday at their location at 2601 Crossroads Drive, Suite 14, Madison.

Questions can be directed to Trish at pschneider@tobhomes.com or by calling 608.661.1100.

People are asked to bring their donations to the truck, then go inside and ask for Trish.

Here is a list of what’s needed:

New towels/washcloths

New underwear

New socks ¨

New t-shirts

Toiletries - bar soap, toothbrush & paste, deodorant

Toilet paper

Feminine products

First Aid Items - band aids, peroxide, Neosporin

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Hand sanitizer

Diapers/baby wipes

Baby food

Baby formula

Pet food - cat food, dog food Non-Perishable Food Items

Canned vegetables

Canned soup

Canned meats

Boxed cereal

Bottled juice

Bags of rice ¨ Dried beans

Pasta & jars of sauce

Boxed Mac & Cheese

Crackers - Saltines, Ritz

Peanut Butte