UPDATE: One killed, three injured in Washington state school shooting

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) — One person has been killed and three injured in a shooting at a high school in Washington state, according to a fire official on the scene.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.

Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to the school about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day.

All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.