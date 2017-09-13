BREAKING: Firefighters on the scene of home explosion - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NEWS ALERT

BREAKING: Firefighters on the scene of home explosion

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters are on the scene of a home explosion at 7907 Stratton Way.

Fire officials confirm that the house is fully engulfed. A witness reported that it "looks like it exploded with no standing structure."

Firefighters currently report an active fire that that are working to control.

We currently are on the scene and will have updates shortly.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.