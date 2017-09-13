Officer: Slender Man stabbing victim says defendant obsessed - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Officer: Slender Man stabbing victim says defendant obsessed

Posted: Updated:

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A detective who interviewed a 12-year-old girl stabbed repeatedly in a Wisconsin park in 2014 has testified that one of two classmates accused of attacking her had been scaring her with stories about the fictional horror character Slender Man before the attack.

It was Slender Man that authorities say motivated the two sixth-grade classmates to stab Payton Leutner 19 times in a Waukesha park.

Waukesha Police Detective Shelly Fisher's testimony Wednesday came in the trial of Anissa Weier. Jurors will determine whether she was mentally ill at the time of the stabbing. Co-defendant Morgan Geyser is scheduled to go on trial next month.

The Journal Sentinel reports Fisher testified Wednesday that Leutner told her Geyser had become obsessed with Slender Man and other scary characters on the Creepypasta website.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.