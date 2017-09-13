15 Marines taken to hospitals after tanker catches fire during training accident

Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane Irma

Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane Irma

President Donald Trump has presided over his first 9/11 commemoration as president, warning terrorists that "America cannot be intimidated."

Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into Georgia

Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the Southeast

Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on Irma

Federal emergency officials are estimating 25 percent of the homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed by Hurricane Irma

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction

Governor: 'Work to do' for Florida to recover after Irma

A condemned man prayed with his parents Wednesday morning as his scheduled execution neared for killing two people in back-to-back robberies in 1992.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says 64 walruses died on a northwest Alaska beach, and the animals may have been killed in stampedes.

A Rhode Island man accused of fatally shooting his mother in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire's largest hospital is set to be arraigned on murder charges.

Meredith Hight had gathered friends at her suburban Dallas home for a day of grilling and watching football when her estranged husband showed up and opened fire, killing her and seven others before a police officer killed him.

France's president is promising to rebuild stronger Caribbean territories after Hurricane Irma destroyed much of St. Martin and St. Barts.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received yearly vaccinations against swine flu between 2010 and 2012 had more miscarriages than others.

Engine problems caused a helicopter crash in New Jersey last week that killed country music performer Troy Gentry and the aircraft's pilot.

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington. The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders are at Freeman High School in Rockford.

A Florida businessman donates more than 5,000 artifacts of spy craft from around the world to the International Spy Museum in Washington.

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The military says 15 Marines have been taken to Southern California hospitals after a seafaring tank caught fire during training at Camp Pendleton.

Marine 1st Lt. Paul Gainey told The Associated Press that at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday an amphibious assault vehicle caught fire while the Marines were conducting a training exercise on a beach at the base, north of San Diego.

Gainey says the Marines were being treated at hospitals in the area, including off the base. He had no information on their condition, the seriousness of their injuries or whether any suffered burns.

He says there were no deaths. Gainey says the command is investigating. The troops are with the 1st Marine Division based at Camp Pendleton. Gainey says he had no further information to release yet.

