Brewers-Marlins Series Moved to Milwaukee

The Badgers football team will have an early jumpstart on the conference season in a few years. The Big Ten releasing the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 schedules. Wisconsin will begin both seasons with a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1982.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey team was picked second in the annual WCHA preseason coaches' poll. Wisconsin has won the regular season league title two straight years and the postseason conference tournament three straight years. Still, the Badgers came up one point shy of Minnesota in the preseason voting.More >>
Jonathan Taylor's breakout day for the Badgers gained the freshman a pair of honors from the Big Ten. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Co-Offensive Player of the week.More >>
Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and No. 9 Wisconsin pulled away slowly from Florida Atlantic for a 31-14 win Saturday.More >>
