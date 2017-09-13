Brewers-Marlins Series Moved to Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MIAMI (AP) -

The Marlins' three-game series against the Brewers this week will be moved from Miami to Milwaukee because of South Florida's recovery from Hurricane Irma.

The series remains scheduled for Friday through Sunday. The Marlins' first home game after the hurricane will instead be Monday against the New York Mets.

Marlins president David Samson says the team's ballpark would have been able to host the series, but the Marlins didn't want the series to strain the resources of public service personnel dealing with the recovery. In addition, Samson says, team employees have other needs that must take priority.

The games in Milwaukee will be at 7:10, 6:10 and 1:10 p.m. CDT.
 

