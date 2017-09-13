PHOTOS: House explosion in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: House explosion in Madison

Home explosion Sept. 13, 2017 in Madison. Photo by John Castro.
Home explosion Sept. 13, 2017 in Madison. Photo by John Castro. Home explosion Sept. 13, 2017 in Madison. Photo by John Castro.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A home on Madison's southwest side was leveled by an explosion Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbor, John Castro, lives only a block away and photographed what was left of the house.

Fire Chief Steven A. Davis said the house at  7806 Stratton Way.was completely destroyed.

The first firefighting units arrived at 2:04 p.m. and noted that the structure was a total loss, Davis said.

