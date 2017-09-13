PHOTOS: House explosion in Madison

Home explosion Sept. 13, 2017 in Madison. Photo by John Castro.

Home explosion Sept. 13, 2017 in Madison. Photo by John Castro.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A home on Madison's southwest side was leveled by an explosion Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbor, John Castro, lives only a block away and photographed what was left of the house.

Fire Chief Steven A. Davis said the house at 7806 Stratton Way.was completely destroyed.

The first firefighting units arrived at 2:04 p.m. and noted that the structure was a total loss, Davis said.

Below: Wednesday evening news conference.