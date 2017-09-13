Tickets for Brewers-Marlins series go on sale Thursday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tickets for Brewers-Marlins series go on sale Thursday

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Tickets go on sale Thursday morning for the Milwaukee Brewers' unexpected series at Miller Park with the Miami Marlins this weekend.

The series was moved from Miami on Wednesday with South Florida still dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Irma. The Brewers will technically be visiting the team in their own ballpark.

Because of last-minute staffing issues, only field level tickets will be sold for Friday night's game, leaving a capacity at Miller Park of about 10,000 fans. The capacity will increase to 23,000 for games on Saturday and Sunday with staffing extended to the loge level those days.
 

