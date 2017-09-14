Neighbors describe what they heard and saw during house explosion

A Stoughton High School student injured in a Sept. 1, 2017 crash has died from her injuries, according to school officials. Emma Sorensen died over the weekend, according to a letter sent to school district parents Tuesday by District Administrator Tim OnsagerMore >>
More than a thousand people lined up in Chicago for the national American Idol Auditions and it included several singers from the Madison area. One of them even proved to make her mark!More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters are on the scene of a home explosion on Stratton Way.More >>
Madison fire investigators are searching for the cause of a house explosion on Stratton Way.
According to Madison Police Department, the victim was taking out the garbage at Wendy's on S. Stoughton Road around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday when a man with a gun ordered the employee to go back toward the store.More >>
Ellyn Conhartoski and her husband Cory were driving back from the Packer game on Sunday when they saw an incredible sight - and caught it all on video.More >>
DaFondeau "Bunny" Eaton moved to Georgia to be close to her son and two grandchildren. But as they were driving back up to Wisconsin during the evacuation, she had a heart attack and died in her grandchild's arms.More >>
A new procedure at a Madison hospital is aiming to reduce the risks for people with cardiovascular problems.More >>
Authorities say family pets were saved as flames and smoke engulfed a Madison duplex Tuesday, also damaging an adjoining unit.More >>
Red Cross chapters across the country, including Wisconsin, are joining forces as recovery efforts continue to help those affected by Harvey and Irma.More >>
A Portage family that collected hundreds of donations are now bringing them down to help those affected by Harvey.More >>
Three people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home on the 3200 block of Portage Road in Madison.More >>
Clinton Police say they have arrested their main suspect in an Aug. 13 church arson fire.More >>
Alliant Energy trucks will hit the road early Tuesday morning to assist in the massive effort to restore power across Florida following Hurricane Irma.More >>
