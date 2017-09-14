Police investigate armed robbery in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police in Fitchburg are looking for two men they say robbed another man at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Chalet Gardens Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Fitchburg Police Department says a 31-year-old man told investigators two suspects came up to him, put a handgun to his side and demanded money.

Police say the suspects got away with the man's wallet and cell phone, then told him to run away.

No one was hurt.

Police describe the suspects as black males, about 25 years old, with slender builds. Officers say the suspects were wearing white tank tops and black jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.