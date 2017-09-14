Walker: Trade mission turns up potential Foxconn supplier investments in WI

S. KOREA (WKOW) -- Right now, Governor Scott Walker is on a trade mission in Japan and South Korea and he says he's met with a number of companies looking to invest in Wisconsin.

The governor says the potential Foxconn deal has put our state on the map globally. He thinks some businesses, like Foxconn suppliers, are seriously considering coming here to be closer to the company.

"This whole series of suppliers that we met with will be overall a net gain to the state of Wisconsin because they'll be coming in and investing and employing people and we presume that the biggest incentive will be, providing the fact that Foxconn will be there," Walker said Wednesday in a call with reporters.

The governor will meet with South Korea's prime minister Friday. He's been overseas since Saturday.