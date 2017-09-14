UPDATE: Trump says deal is nearing on young immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to reaching a deal with congressional leaders on protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. But the president says he needs "massive border security."

Trump spoke Thursday morning -- after denying assertions by Democratic leaders that they reached an agreement with him on the so-called DACA program.

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi insist they agreed, with Trump, to "enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly" and to work out a package on border security -- excluding Trump's planned wall along the U.S. southern border.

Trump told reporters Thursday morning that House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agree with him on DACA.

8:30 a.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- Democratic leaders in Congress and President Donald Trump can't seem to agree on just what it is they agreed to at a White House dinner.

Here's the version from New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and California Rep. Nancy Pelosi: They say there's an agreement on putting into law an Obama administration program that's given protection to certain young immigrants. These are immigrants living in the country illegally who were brought here as children to remain in the United States.

They say Trump said he'd encourage the House and Senate to act.

The leaders also say both sides agreed to work out a U.S.-Mexico border security package -- but it wouldn't include Trump's border wall. They say Trump made clear he'll pursue that later.

Schumer and Pelosi in a statement that Trump's tweets Thursday morning denying a deal "are not consistent" with what took place at their dinner.

6:30 a.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- President Donald Trump is denying assertions by the two top congressional Democrats that they have an agreement with him that will preserve protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally while adding border security without the wall he has coveted.

Trump sent out a series of tweets before daybreak Thursday taking issue with characterizations by Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of talks the group at a White House dinner Wednesday evening.

Schumer and Pelosi said they'd reached an agreement to restore the so-called DACA program in exchange for some additional security enhancements to ward off illegal immigration. But Trump said in a tweet: "No deal was made last night on DACA."

"Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote," the president said.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The top House and Senate Democrats say they have reached agreement with President Donald Trump to protect thousands of younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements -- not including Trump's coveted border wall.

The agreement represents the latest instance of Trump ditching his own party to make common cause with the opposition. It was announced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi late Wednesday following a White House dinner that Republican lawmakers weren't invited to attend. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants brought illegally to this country as kids who had benefited from former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which provided temporary work permits and shielded recipients from deportation.

Trump ended the program earlier this month and gave Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the statuses of the so-called "Dreamers" begin to expire.