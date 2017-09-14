S. High Point Rd. still closed after home explosion - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

S. High Point Rd. still closed after home explosion

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're heading out near S. High Point Road in Madison, be aware of some road closures in the area as authorities remain on scene after a home explosion Wednesday.

Our 27 News crew on scene reports S. High Point Road is still closed Thursday morning between McKee Road and Raymond Road. 

Here are some suggestions for getting around the area: 

From Raymond Road - Take Raymond northeast from S. High Point to S. Gammon Road. Make a left and take S. Gammon north to Midtown. Make a left on Midtown, and continue west to light at County M (Pleasant View Road). Make a left on County M. Continue south until light at County PD (McKee Road). Turn left on McKee Road and travel east. 

From McKee Road - Take McKee Road (County PD) west. Just before the light with County M, make a right on Raymond Road to travel northeast on Raymond. 

