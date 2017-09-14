UPDATE: Missing man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Willie Mitchell has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A silver alert has been issued for a missing Milwaukee man.

64-year-old Willie Mitchell was last seen on 27th & Brown St. in Milwaukee on September 10th at 2 p.m.

They say he was dropped off at Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church that day by a friend. When the friend came to pick him up, he was told that Mitchell already left.

Officials say Mitchell likes to hang out with homeless people in the city.

Mitchell is a visually impaired black man listed at 5'8" and 235 pounds. They say he is bald with brown eyes and gray facial hair..

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes. He also used a cane.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts should call the Milwaukee Police Dept. at 414-935-7405.