DRONE VIDEO: House explosion aftermath

Drone video of the house explosion on Stratton Way. WKOW photo

MADISON (WKOW) – Investigators continued their search today of a house that exploded Wednesday on Madison’s southwest side.

Drone video shows the extent of the damage. The house is flattened and debris is strewn hundreds of feet out from the property.

A Madison Fire Department spokesperson says investigative operations will continue on Stratton Way today, Thursday, Sept/. 14, 2017.

Authorities say the search for possible victims continues. Residents who were displaced last night are still unable to return home. Anybody who needs housing assistance should contact the American Red Cross at 414-659-0373.

Watch: