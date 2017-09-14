Safe Haven transitional housing program gets reprieve through CUNA donation

MADISON (WKOW – The CUNA Mutual Group Foundation announced today it is donating $100,000 to Safe Haven, thereby preventing the Porchlight program from closing at year-end, according to a news release.

The donation enables the facility to continue providing services and shelter for Dane County’s homeless through March 2018.



The Safe Haven transitional center is a service of Porchlight, an organization that provides services and housing for homeless people in Dane County. Since 1995, Safe Haven has provided temporary housing and support services for homeless men and women with serious mental illness.



In late August, Porchlight announced it lost federal funding for Safe Haven from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), its major provider for the past 22 years, meaning the center would close Dec. 31.

Since the announcement, several businesses and charity foundations have offered generous financial gifts to keep the shelter running.

Porchlight executive director Karla Thennes says she has been receiving calls from people checking in on the program's fundraising effort. Including CUNA Mutual Group Foundation leader Beth Cutler.

"I [told Cutler], we've lost our federal funding we have to close our doors on December 31st, and it just breaks my heart and [Cutler] said well we can't let that happen, and that just blew up into this amazing 100,000 gift," said Thennes. "It's just overwhelming."

For many clients, Safe Haven is an entry point to the community’s resources and shelter system. It offers 14 beds for overnight guests and additional day-time services for drop-in visitors. Clients are provided with meals, free laundry facilities and showers, phone and mail services, community support groups, assistance from experienced staff members and referrals to community agencies.



“We were saddened to hear Safe Haven lost its federal funding and would have to close in December,” Cutler was quoted as saying in a news release. “We explored how we could help, and when we saw a local business owner creating awareness about this issue and providing funding, we decided to quickly jump in and add our support as well.”



The $100,000 grant will cover all Safe Haven expenses through next March while Porchlight determines a long-term funding strategy for the center.

"The thought of having to look at anyone and say you no longer have a place to lay your head, is not something anyone wants to see happen and so it was an easy decision for our foundation board," Cutler told 27 News.



Cutler said she’s confident Porchlight will come up with a solid solution for the future. “We’re happy this grant will provide a few months of additional time, and we hope other local organizations consider helping as well. Working together as a community is what makes Madison special.”

In August, John Cannarella, owner of A-1 Furniture off Stoughton Road. he will be donating $10,000 to Porchlight to help keep the shelter running.

Anyone can help contribute to Porchlight on their website