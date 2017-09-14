Save Haven transitional housing program gets reprieve through CUNA donation

MADISON (WKOW – The CUNA Mutual Group Foundation announced today it is donating $100,000 to Safe Haven, thereby preventing the Porchlight program from closing at year-end, according to a news release.

The donation enables the facility to continue providing services and shelter for Dane County’s homeless through March 2018.



The Safe Haven transitional center is a service of Porchlight, an organization that provides services and housing for homeless people in Dane County. Since 1995, Safe Haven has provided temporary housing and support services for homeless men and women with serious mental illness.



In late August, Porchlight announced it lost federal funding for Safe Haven from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), its major provider for the past 22 years, meaning the center would close Dec. 31.



For many clients, Safe Haven is an entry point to the community’s resources and shelter system. It offers 14 beds for overnight guests and additional day-time services for drop-in visitors. Clients are provided with meals, free laundry facilities and showers, phone and mail services, community support groups, assistance from experienced staff members and referrals to community agencies.



CUNA Mutual Group has partnered with Porchlight for many years through grant funding, and its staff has helped Porchlight market its food products and with general volunteering efforts.



“We were saddened to hear Safe Haven lost its federal funding and would have to close in December,” Beth Cutler, CUNA Mutual Group Foundation leader was quoted as saying in a news release. “We explored how we could help, and when we saw a local business owner creating awareness about this issue and providing funding, we decided to quickly jump in and add our support as well.”



The $100,000 grant will cover all Safe Haven expenses through next March while Porchlight determines a long-term funding strategy for the center.



“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the CUNA Mutual Group Foundation. They have, once again, stepped up to serve the most vulnerable in our community,” said Karla Thennes, Porchlight executive director. “This gift will keep Safe Haven open through the winter. I would love it if their bold leadership would inspire other companies and foundations to rise to the challenge and keep Safe Haven open through 2018.”



Cutler said she’s confident Porchlight will come up with a solid solution for the future. “We’re happy this grant will provide a few months of additional time, and we hope other local organizations consider helping as well. Working together as a community is what makes Madison special.”

In August, John Cannarella, owner of A-1 Furniture off Stoughton Road. he will be donating $10,000 to Porchlight to help keep the shelter running.