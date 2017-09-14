SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Explosion rattles nearby homes

Drone video of the house explosion on Stratton Way. WKOW photo

MADISON (WKOW) – Investigators continued their search today of a house that exploded Wednesday on Madison’s southwest side.

:Surveillance video from a neighbor, Bart Hake, shows the explosion rattle the windows outside his home. Shortly after, the video shows smoke rising from the destroyed house.

A Madison Fire Department spokesperson says investigative operations will continue on Stratton Way today, Thursday, Sept/. 14, 2017.

Authorities say the search for possible victims continues. Residents who were displaced last night are still unable to return home. Anybody who needs housing assistance should contact the American Red Cross at 414-659-0373.

