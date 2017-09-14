ONLY ON 27 News: FEMA deploys Rock County ER Doctor to Hurricane Irma

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) - To deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, FEMA has enlisted the help of Mercyhealth's Dr. Jay MacNeal. Dr. MacNeal has proudly assisted on FEMA disasters since 1995. The U.S. Air Force flew down three hundred physician to help with efforts on the ground, this weekend.

"They were kind enought to give us a ride," he said about the non-stop experience.

"Now that people are returning to their homes, ER volumes are going up," Dr. MacNeal said. Serving as Rock County and Mercyhealth's EMS Director, the physician has the skills needed to help survivivors of the hurricane.

"Kind of like a 'MASH' unit sometimes, you know the comraderie is there, sleeping on gymnasium floors, all the crazy stuff we have to do, but nothing in my mind is as rough as the people who have lost everything," Dr. MacNeal said.

He says it's difficult to see the aftermath.

"You saw tragically with that nursing home, certainly it's more of an effect on the elderly with the heat, the heat and the humidty down here is brutal for a Wisconsinite like me, so I can't imagine being elderly and not having access to air conditioning," he said.

Dr MacNeal knows, however, it could be much worse.

"I was at Katrina and it was a marked improvement over what we were capable of then," he said.

The father of four says his wife and kids respect and understand his mission.

"I love them dearly and they are holding down the homefront," he said.

As this doctor does what the country needs him to do.

"We're just happy to get down here and help," he said.

Wisconsin Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue team members as well as Mercyhealth's Dr. Sean Marquis were also dispatched, but have since been brought back from their mission.