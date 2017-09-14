New DOJ Human Trafficking Bureau announced

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- To combat the gritty underbelly of human trafficking, State Attorney General Brad Schimel is creating a new bureau. Law enforcement in nearly every county in Wisconsin report human trafficking. The bureau is being formed to identify, target and prosecute traffickers.

Schimel says the bureau will also provide much needed counseling and assistance to survivors. Overall, it's an idea Madison Police Lieutenant Matthew Tye hopes will be a gamechanger in their fight against Johns.

Schimel says the bureau was created through reorganization efforts and will not increase the state's DOJ budget.

The new department will include the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Digital Forensic Unity. Schimel says oftentimes, these units overlap with human trafficking investigations.