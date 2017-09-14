BREAKING: Wisconsin Assembly approves $3 billion Foxconn incentives package

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Assembly today approved a nearly $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn Technology Group, and the bill is now headed to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker for his approval.

The Assembly passed the bill Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 on a bipartisan 64-31 vote. It cleared the Senate earlier in the week and will become law once the Republican governor signs it.

Foxconn plans to invest up to $10 billion to build a flat-screen production factory in Wisconsin that would initially employ 3,000 but the company said could grow to 13,000. The proposed subsidy would be the largest ever from a U.S. state to a foreign company and 10 times bigger than anything Wisconsin has extended to a private business.

Walker says he looks forward to signing the bill quickly.

Walker negotiated the deal with Foxconn for it to build a flat-screen display factory in the state. Foxconn says it could invest up to $10 billion and employ 13,000 people at the facility, which would be the first of its kind outside of Asia.

All Assembly Republicans and four Democrats voted for the bill. Two Republicans joined all other Democrats against it.