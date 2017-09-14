UPDATE: One resident still unaccounted for in Madison home explosion

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters are on the scene of a home explosion on Stratton Way.More >>
Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis says one person who lives in the home that exploded and burned Wednesday has not been found, as investigators continue to comb through the rubble at the home at 7806 Stratton Way.
Investigators continued their search today of a house that exploded Wednesday on Madison’s southwest side. Drone video shows the extent of the damage.More >>
Photos of a mysterious sea creature that washed up on a Texas beach after Hurricane Harvey have gone viral. The photos were posted on Twitter on Sept. 6, 2017 by Preeti Desai, a social media manager at the National Audubon Society. ..More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- As investigators continue to make their way through the debris field after a house explosion, neighbors are sharing their accounts of what they saw and heard during the powerful blast. It was an ordinary summer day on the 7800 block of Stratton Way in Madison's southwest side.More >>
A Wisconsin native is staying with family in Pardeeville after riding out Hurricane Irma in the U.S. Virgin Islands.More >>
The military says 15 Marines have been taken to Southern California hospitals after a seafaring tank caught fire during training at Camp Pendleton. Marine 1st Lt. Paul Gainey told The Associated Press that at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday an amphibious assault vehicle caught fire while the Marines were conducting a training exercise on a beach at the base, north of San Diego.More >>
A Madison company is collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas and is filling a semi trailer with donations.More >>
According to Madison Police Department, the victim was taking out the garbage at Wendy's on S. Stoughton Road around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday when a man with a gun ordered the employee to go back toward the store.More >>
DaFondeau "Bunny" Eaton moved to Georgia to be close to her son and two grandchildren. But as they were driving back up to Wisconsin during the evacuation, she had a heart attack and died in her grandchild's arms.More >>
A new procedure at a Madison hospital is aiming to reduce the risks for people with cardiovascular problems.More >>
Authorities say family pets were saved as flames and smoke engulfed a Madison duplex Tuesday, also damaging an adjoining unit.More >>
Red Cross chapters across the country, including Wisconsin, are joining forces as recovery efforts continue to help those affected by Harvey and Irma.More >>
A Portage family that collected hundreds of donations are now bringing them down to help those affected by Harvey.More >>
More than a thousand people lined up in Chicago for the national American Idol Auditions and it included several singers from the Madison area. One of them even proved to make her mark!More >>
