Bail set at $2M for suspect in murder at Madison 7-Eleven

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man Madison police think shot and killed another man outside a 7-Eleven last month is being held on $2 million bail after a hearing in the Dane County Courthouse on Thursday.

Curtis Langlois is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the killing of Kendrith Young, of Waukesha, on August 2 at the 7-Eleven convenience store near W. Beltline Highway and Todd Drive. Another man was shot but survived.

At the Thursday court appearance, a preliminary hearing was set for September 21. If Langlois posts bail, he is ordered not to have any contact with the surviving shooting victim or the victims' families.