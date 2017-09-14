REPORT: North Korean missile passes over Japan

Photos of a mysterious sea creature that washed up on a Texas beach after Hurricane Harvey have gone viral. The photos were posted on Twitter on Sept. 6, 2017 by Preeti Desai, a social media manager at the National Audubon Society. ..More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters are on the scene of a home explosion on Stratton Way.
Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis says one person who lives in the home that exploded and burned Wednesday has not been found, as investigators continue to comb through the rubble at the home at 7806 Stratton Way.
Investigators continued their search today of a house that exploded Wednesday on Madison's southwest side. Drone video shows the extent of the damage.
Madison fire investigators are searching for the cause of a house explosion on Stratton Way.
MADISON (WKOW) -- As investigators continue to make their way through the debris field after a house explosion, neighbors are sharing their accounts of what they saw and heard during the powerful blast. It was an ordinary summer day on the 7800 block of Stratton Way in Madison's southwest side.
Police in Fitchburg are looking for two men they say robbed another man at gunpoint.
Japanese citizens were warned to take shelter after a missile was fired from North Korea in an eastern direction, according to South Korea military. The unidentified missile passed over Japan airspace near Hokkaido at 7.06 a.m. local time.
Authorities say Willie Mitchell has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
President Donald Trump is praising the recovery efforts in Florida before departing for the state to survey hurricane damage from Irma.
President Donald Trump is denying assertions by the two top congressional Democrats that they have an agreement with him that will preserve protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally while adding border security without the wall he has coveted.
28-year-old Julica Kelly of Dodgeville has passed another round of the national American Idol auditions.
Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land later today.
Right now, Governor Scott Walker is on a trade mission in Japan and South Korea and he says he's met with a number of companies looking to invest in Wisconsin.
Assembly Republicans have passed the state budget more than two months after the document was supposed to be finished but it's still unclear when it will land on Gov. Scott Walker's desk.
Many of you pitched in to help WKOW and the Red Cross raise $27,127 for Hurricane Irma relief.
