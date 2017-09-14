REPORT: North Korean missile passes over Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese citizens were warned to take shelter after a missile was fired from North Korea in an eastern direction, according to South Korea military.

The unidentified missile passed over Japan airspace near Hokkaido at 7.06 a.m. local time. That is 5:06 p.m. Thursday Central Standard Time.

Bloomberg News is reporting that Japan issued a missile alert to mobile phones and on national television, notifying citizens that a missile may have been launched by North Korea.





