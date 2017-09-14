Senate GOP holdouts threaten to delay state budget vote

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of four Republican state senators is threatening to vote against the $76.5 billion state budget approved by the Assembly Wednesday, possibly adding to a delay that has already put the process ten weeks behind schedule.

With a budget deadline of July 1 long gone, Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater), Sen. David Craig (R-Big Bend), Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville), and Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) have all made demands they want met in exchange for a "yes" vote.

But for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), this budget process is over.

"We have a fantastic document that we should focus on - controlling property taxes, more money for schools, more opportunities for everybody in between," said Speaker Vos.

"They're gonna have to accept that," added Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna), the Assembly majority leader. "I mean that's where were at in the Assembly."

Both Speaker Vos and Rep. Steineke said the Assembly would not return to vote on an amended version of the budget, should the Senate choose to make changes to what they already passed.

That puts Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) in a tough spot, because he can only lose three of the four holdouts and still pass the budget in its current form.

Speaker Vos said those GOP senators don't have to delay the process any longer.

"Any of the items that they have, they can introduce as stand alone bills," said Speaker Vos. "Put a bill out there, go through committee, have the normal process,"

But Sen. Craig wants to see an overall reduction in spending in the budget itself.

Other demands range from a bigger increase in the income limits for families seeking private school vouchers, to adding language prohibiting UW System schools from spending about $4 million on mandatory diversity, sensitivity, and cultural fluency training for students and staff.

But Assembly Republicans say the time to ask for those changes has long passed.

"We ended up with a product for an agreement that should pass both houses, as is, and that's what we expect to happen going forward," said Rep. Steineke.

"If you're just an automatic no, you kind of moving yourself out to....you can sit at home. You don't need to be here," added Speaker Vos.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to maintain there is simply no reason for any lawmaker to support this budget.

"Republicans passed a budget that is rigged against families, fails schools, and that has no long-term solution for our roads," said Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit).

As of Thursday night, Sen. Fitzgerald still had the Senate scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday to take up the budget.

His office has not ruled out a floor session on Saturday, if no agreement is reached by tomorrow.