Badgers Men's Hoops Student Tickets Sell Out in Minutes

Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Games -- a pre-determined conclusion that the International Olympic Committee has officially ratified in a history-making vote.More >>
Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Games -- a pre-determined conclusion that the International Olympic Committee has officially ratified in a history-making vote.More >>
Eric Thames hit his 29th home run, Domingo Santana went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
Eric Thames hit his 29th home run, Domingo Santana went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Waunakee volleyball team is off to a stellar start. The Warriors are 19-0 after receiving a surprise addition to the roster.More >>
The Waunakee volleyball team is off to a stellar start. The Warriors are 19-0 after receiving a surprise addition to the roster.More >>
The Packers activated receiver Geronimo Allison from his one-game suspension. The team cleared a roster spot by releasing cornerback LaDarius Gunter.More >>
The Packers activated receiver Geronimo Allison from his one-game suspension. The team cleared a roster spot by releasing cornerback LaDarius Gunter.More >>
The Badgers football team will have an early jumpstart on the conference season in a few years. The Big Ten releasing the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 schedules. Wisconsin will begin both seasons with a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1982.More >>
The Badgers football team will have an early jumpstart on the conference season in a few years. The Big Ten releasing the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 schedules. Wisconsin will begin both seasons with a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1982.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey team was picked second in the annual WCHA preseason coaches' poll. Wisconsin has won the regular season league title two straight years and the postseason conference tournament three straight years. Still, the Badgers came up one point shy of Minnesota in the preseason voting.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey team was picked second in the annual WCHA preseason coaches' poll. Wisconsin has won the regular season league title two straight years and the postseason conference tournament three straight years. Still, the Badgers came up one point shy of Minnesota in the preseason voting.More >>
The Badgers football team will have an early jumpstart on the conference season in a few years. The Big Ten releasing the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 schedules. Wisconsin will begin both seasons with a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1982.More >>
The Badgers football team will have an early jumpstart on the conference season in a few years. The Big Ten releasing the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 schedules. Wisconsin will begin both seasons with a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1982.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey team was picked second in the annual WCHA preseason coaches' poll. Wisconsin has won the regular season league title two straight years and the postseason conference tournament three straight years. Still, the Badgers came up one point shy of Minnesota in the preseason voting.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey team was picked second in the annual WCHA preseason coaches' poll. Wisconsin has won the regular season league title two straight years and the postseason conference tournament three straight years. Still, the Badgers came up one point shy of Minnesota in the preseason voting.More >>
Jonathan Taylor's breakout day for the Badgers gained the freshman a pair of honors from the Big Ten. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Co-Offensive Player of the week.More >>
Jonathan Taylor's breakout day for the Badgers gained the freshman a pair of honors from the Big Ten. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Co-Offensive Player of the week.More >>
Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.More >>
Despite a perfect (2-0) start, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week three.More >>