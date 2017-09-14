Badgers Men's Hoops Student Tickets Sell Out in Minutes

Tickets for the Wisconsin men’s basketball Grateful Red student section went on sale Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. CT.

By 7:12 a.m., all 2,100 tickets were gone.

With the sellout, the student section at the Kohl Center for Wisconsin basketball has completely sold out for 13 of the last 16 seasons.

Wisconsin led the Big Ten Conference in attendance this past season and ranked No. 6 nationally. The Badgers have led the Big Ten in attendance in 11 of the last 15 years. UW has finished among the nation’s top seven for attendance in each of the last 17 years.

Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will still have an opportunity to secure single-game tickets for the five games that take place over winter break. New this season, students can participate in a single game on sale of the five individual winter break games; there is no winter break package this year. This sale will run Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:30 a.m. through Friday, Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $11 each and will be available while supplies last and can be purchased online by logging into their student account. The winter break games include: Dec. 23 vs. Green Bay, Dec. 27 vs. Chicago State, Dec. 30 vs. UMass-Lowell, Jan. 2 vs. Indiana and Jan. 19 vs. Illinois.

UW Students are also reminded that men's hockey student season tickets are currently on sale. Students can become a "Crease Creature" and join the liveliest student section in college hockey with all home games just $110, plus a $20 processing fee.

Additionally, the "Red Card" is also on sale and allows admission to over 80 home dates including soccer, volleyball, women's basketball, women's hockey, wrestling and softball for only $25. UW Students can purchase the "Red Card" in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office at Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium during normal business hours.

--Wisconsin Men's Basketball Athletic Communications