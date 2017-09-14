Badgers Men's Hoops Student Tickets Sell Out in Minutes - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Men's Hoops Student Tickets Sell Out in Minutes

Posted: Updated:
MADISON -

Tickets for the Wisconsin men’s basketball Grateful Red student section went on sale Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. CT.

By 7:12 a.m., all 2,100 tickets were gone.

With the sellout, the student section at the Kohl Center for Wisconsin basketball has completely sold out for 13 of the last 16 seasons.

Wisconsin led the Big Ten Conference in attendance this past season and ranked No. 6 nationally. The Badgers have led the Big Ten in attendance in 11 of the last 15 years. UW has finished among the nation’s top seven for attendance in each of the last 17 years.

Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will still have an opportunity to secure single-game tickets for the five games that take place over winter break. New this season, students can participate in a single game on sale of the five individual winter break games; there is no winter break package this year. This sale will run Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:30 a.m. through Friday, Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $11 each and will be available while supplies last and can be purchased online by logging into their student account. The winter break games include: Dec. 23 vs. Green Bay, Dec. 27 vs. Chicago State, Dec. 30 vs. UMass-Lowell, Jan. 2 vs. Indiana and Jan. 19 vs. Illinois.

UW Students are also reminded that men's hockey student season tickets are currently on sale. Students can become a "Crease Creature" and join the liveliest student section in college hockey with all home games just $110, plus a $20 processing fee.

Additionally, the "Red Card" is also on sale and allows admission to over 80 home dates including soccer, volleyball, women's basketball, women's hockey, wrestling and softball for only $25. UW Students can purchase the "Red Card" in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office at Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium during normal business hours.

--Wisconsin Men's Basketball Athletic Communications

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Badgers Men's Hoops Student Tickets Sell Out in Minutes

    Badgers Men's Hoops Student Tickets Sell Out in Minutes

    Tickets for the Wisconsin men’s basketball Grateful Red student section went on sale Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. CT. By 7:12 a.m., all 2,100 tickets were gone. With the sellout, the student section at the Kohl Center for Wisconsin basketball has completely sold out for 13 of the last 16 seasons. Wisconsin led the Big Ten Conference in attendance this past season and ranked No. 6 nationally. The Badgers have led the Big Ten in attendance in 11 of the last 15 years. UW has fin...More >>
    Tickets for the Wisconsin men’s basketball Grateful Red student section went on sale Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. CT. By 7:12 a.m., all 2,100 tickets were gone. With the sellout, the student section at the Kohl Center for Wisconsin basketball has completely sold out for 13 of the last 16 seasons. Wisconsin led the Big Ten Conference in attendance this past season and ranked No. 6 nationally. The Badgers have led the Big Ten in attendance in 11 of the last 15 years. UW has fin...More >>

  • Thames homers, Anderson solid as Brewers beat Pirates 8-2

    Thames homers, Anderson solid as Brewers beat Pirates 8-2

    Eric Thames hit his team-high 30th homer , Chase Anderson pitched effectively on three days' rest and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 on Wednesday night. Center fielder Brett Phillips added two hits and three RBIs, and also threw out a runner at the plate for the Brewers. They have won five of their last six games as they try to keep pace with the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee got to Tyler Glasnow (2-7) for five runs, four hits and six walks over 2...More >>
    Eric Thames hit his team-high 30th homer , Chase Anderson pitched effectively on three days' rest and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 on Wednesday night. Center fielder Brett Phillips added two hits and three RBIs, and also threw out a runner at the plate for the Brewers. They have won five of their last six games as they try to keep pace with the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee got to Tyler Glasnow (2-7) for five runs, four hits and six walks over 2...More >>

  • Tickets for Brewers-Marlins series go on sale Thursday

    Tickets for Brewers-Marlins series go on sale Thursday

    Tickets go on sale Thursday morning for the Milwaukee Brewers' unexpected series at Miller Park with the Miami Marlins this weekend. The series was moved from Miami on Wednesday with South Florida still dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Irma. The Brewers will technically be visiting the team in their own ballpark. Because of last-minute staffing issues, only field level tickets will be sold for Friday night's game, leaving a capacity at Miller Park of about 10,000 fans. The...More >>
    Tickets go on sale Thursday morning for the Milwaukee Brewers' unexpected series at Miller Park with the Miami Marlins this weekend. The series was moved from Miami on Wednesday with South Florida still dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Irma. The Brewers will technically be visiting the team in their own ballpark. Because of last-minute staffing issues, only field level tickets will be sold for Friday night's game, leaving a capacity at Miller Park of about 10,000 fans. The...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers Men's Hoops Student Tickets Sell Out in Minutes

    Badgers Men's Hoops Student Tickets Sell Out in Minutes

    Tickets for the Wisconsin men’s basketball Grateful Red student section went on sale Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. CT. By 7:12 a.m., all 2,100 tickets were gone. With the sellout, the student section at the Kohl Center for Wisconsin basketball has completely sold out for 13 of the last 16 seasons. Wisconsin led the Big Ten Conference in attendance this past season and ranked No. 6 nationally. The Badgers have led the Big Ten in attendance in 11 of the last 15 years. UW has fin...More >>
    Tickets for the Wisconsin men’s basketball Grateful Red student section went on sale Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. CT. By 7:12 a.m., all 2,100 tickets were gone. With the sellout, the student section at the Kohl Center for Wisconsin basketball has completely sold out for 13 of the last 16 seasons. Wisconsin led the Big Ten Conference in attendance this past season and ranked No. 6 nationally. The Badgers have led the Big Ten in attendance in 11 of the last 15 years. UW has fin...More >>

  • Badgers football to open with Big Ten foes in 2020 and 2021

    Badgers football to open with Big Ten foes in 2020 and 2021

     The Badgers football team will have an early jumpstart on the conference season in a few years. The Big Ten releasing the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 schedules. Wisconsin will begin both seasons with a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1982.

    More >>

     The Badgers football team will have an early jumpstart on the conference season in a few years. The Big Ten releasing the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 schedules. Wisconsin will begin both seasons with a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1982.

    More >>

  • Badgers women's hockey picked second in WCHA preseason poll

    Badgers women's hockey picked second in WCHA preseason poll

    The Badgers women's hockey team was picked second in the annual WCHA preseason coaches' poll. Wisconsin has won the regular season league title two straight years and the postseason conference tournament three straight years. Still, the Badgers came up one point shy of Minnesota in the preseason voting.               

    More >>

    The Badgers women's hockey team was picked second in the annual WCHA preseason coaches' poll. Wisconsin has won the regular season league title two straight years and the postseason conference tournament three straight years. Still, the Badgers came up one point shy of Minnesota in the preseason voting.               

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.