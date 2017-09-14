Eyewitness to Madison house explosion: "It was very terrifying"

MADISON (WKOW) -- The sound and force of explosion Wednesday at a home on Stratton Way in Madison remains vivid for eyewitnesses.



Some of those eyewitnesses were at the explosion site at 7806 Stratton even before first responders arrived with their rescue and fire suppression efforts.



Former state crime laboratory staff member Pat Lutz was one of those eyewitnesses. Lutz recorded cell phone video of the debris at his feet and stretching to the exploded home's property, with a raging fire in front of him.



Lutz says he heard additional explosions as he made his recording, and realized his position was unsafe, and retreated to safety after calling 911.



Professionally, Lutz has been involved with homicides and other violent crimes. But he says being shaken in his nearby condominium by the blast and witnessing the aftermath, leaves him rattled.



"And hopefully there was nobody in there," Lutz says. "It's just something you hopefully would never see or have happen in your area...it was very terrifying."



Madison's Fire Chief says one resident of the home is still unaccounted for. Madison property records state the home is owned by Steven and Lee Anne Pirus. A court document in connection with legal papers being served at the home last month identify another person, 53-year old Tom Hanson, as a "Co-Resident."