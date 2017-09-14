Slenderman jury to begin deliberating on Friday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A Waukesha County jury will begin deliberations on Friday morning to decide whether Anissa Weier was mentally ill when police say she and Morgan Geyser stabbed a classmate 19 times.
    It happened on Memorial Day, 2014, apparently in order to win the favor of the fictional character, Slenderman.
    Earlier, a defense psychologist Thursday testified Weier suffered from a shared delusional disorder.
    Geyser has pleaded not guilty to being a party to first-degree attempted homicide.
    Her trial is set to begin October 9.

