Slenderman jury to begin deliberating on Friday

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A Waukesha County jury will begin deliberations on Friday morning to decide whether Anissa Weier was mentally ill when police say she and Morgan Geyser stabbed a classmate 19 times.

It happened on Memorial Day, 2014, apparently in order to win the favor of the fictional character, Slenderman.

Earlier, a defense psychologist Thursday testified Weier suffered from a shared delusional disorder.

Geyser has pleaded not guilty to being a party to first-degree attempted homicide.

Her trial is set to begin October 9.