Janesville woman arrested in hit and run that injured bicyclist

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in a hit and run that left a bicyclist seriously hurt.

They say 61-year-old Vickie Loveless of Janesville confessed to the crime.

The hit and run happened September 10 at the intersection of Kellog Ave and S. Grant Ave.

The victim was transferred to UW Hospital in Madison with significant internal injuries.

Janesville police were able to locate Loveless' vehicle.

Thursday, she was arrested on multiple felony traffic charges and is being held at the Rock County Jail.

