Kangaroo on the loose in Kenosha County

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Law enforcement officers in Kenosha County went on one of strangest emergency calls they ever will get on Thursday.

They got a call around 7 a.m. from someone who saw this guy near the highway in a town northwest of Kenosha.

"It comes out of the ditch line and I'm looking at it going, it's a kangaroo! I'm going, I'm losing my mind. I'm embarrassed to say, but I think I might have waved at it when it was looking at me," Somers fire chief Carson Wilkinson told WISN.

Joey, a four foot male kangaroo, got loose from a pumpkin farm nearby.

He's there for a fall festival starting this weekend.

Eventually, they caught Joey and he was returned to the farm without being hurt.