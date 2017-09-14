Kangaroo on the loose in Kenosha County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Kangaroo on the loose in Kenosha County

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Law enforcement officers in Kenosha County went on one of strangest emergency calls they ever will get on Thursday.
    They got a call around 7 a.m. from someone who saw this guy near the highway in a town northwest of Kenosha.
     "It comes out of the ditch line and I'm looking at it going, it's a kangaroo! I'm going, I'm losing my mind. I'm embarrassed to say, but I think I might have waved at it when it was looking at me," Somers fire chief Carson Wilkinson told WISN.
    Joey, a four foot male kangaroo, got loose from a pumpkin farm nearby.
    He's there for a fall festival starting this weekend.
    Eventually, they caught Joey and he was returned to the farm without being hurt.

