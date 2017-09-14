#6 Badgers Lose Set to Marquette, But Improve to 8-0 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

#6 Badgers Lose Set to Marquette, But Improve to 8-0

MADISON -

Despite losing its first set of the season, the fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team rallied to defeat in-state rival Marquette 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 26-24 in the first round of the Badger Classic on Thursday night in the UW Field House.

-          The Badgers remain undefeated at 8-0. Marquette falls to 5-5.

-          Senior Kelli Bates led the Badgers with 17 kills while senior Lauryn Gillis (12) and redshirt sophomore Madison Duello (11) were also in double figures.

-          Sophomore M.E. Dodge had a match and career-high 21 digs.

-          Wisconsin hit .254 (50 kills – 18 errors – 126 attempts) while the Golden Eagles hit .159 (50-27-145).

-          UW outblocked Marquette 13 – 10 behind seven blocks from Dana Rettke.

-          The Badgers wrap up tournament play on Saturday when they take on Southern Mississippi at 7 p.m. in the Field House.

--Wisconsin Volleyball Athletic Communications

