6 Badgers Lose Set to Marquette, But Improve to 8-0

Despite losing its first set of the season, the fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team rallied to defeat in-state rival Marquette 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 26-24 in the first round of the Badger Classic on Thursday night in the UW Field House.

- The Badgers remain undefeated at 8-0. Marquette falls to 5-5.

- Senior Kelli Bates led the Badgers with 17 kills while senior Lauryn Gillis (12) and redshirt sophomore Madison Duello (11) were also in double figures.

- Sophomore M.E. Dodge had a match and career-high 21 digs.

- Wisconsin hit .254 (50 kills – 18 errors – 126 attempts) while the Golden Eagles hit .159 (50-27-145).

- UW outblocked Marquette 13 – 10 behind seven blocks from Dana Rettke.

- The Badgers wrap up tournament play on Saturday when they take on Southern Mississippi at 7 p.m. in the Field House.

--Wisconsin Volleyball Athletic Communications