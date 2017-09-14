UWPD & students rollout new campus safety feature

MADISON (WKOW) -- Walking alone at night can make anyone nervous. But many students at UW-Madison don't have a car, so they don't have a choice but to walk. For those who are concerned about safety, they currently depend on the 140 emergency blue light stations that are scattered around campus. But UW police say they're outdated and it's why they're offering a new method right at your fingertips.

"Students do feel unsafe at different times on campus," said junior Deena Whitwam.

She say's it's a common concern for several of her friends, including classmates Courtney Morrison and Jake Victor.

"There's a lack of safety techniques and resources for students to use," Morrison said.

With a new batch of students on campus, every fall is when UWPD sees an uptick in crime, according to Marc Lovicott, the departments spokesman.

"Those students who have probably never been away from home before, they're experimenting with alcohol for the first time. We tend to see an increase in issues and crime," Lovicott said.

27 News obtained the latest numbers which shows theft has increased dramatically. In 2015 there were 18 cases. But in 2016 there were 47 cases. Still, theft isn't the biggest threat.

"Sexual assaults is one of the biggest issues that we struggle with," said Lovicott.

It's one reason campus police collaborated with these students to create a new safety feature: the WiscGuardian app. It's made by RAVE Guardian. Students can add guardians, or people who will be notified if something happens.

"You're able to just send in a tip over text message," Morrison said.

You can even call 9-1-1 or the UWPD's non-emergency number. All of the tips and calls go straight to the dispatch center on campus.

"Another thing you can do is set a timer when you're walking home to make sure that you're getting home in time to be safe," she said.

If the time runs out, your guardians are notified. It's a new feature to increase safety, but police caution that it's just a tool.

"Is it a catch-all? No," Lovicott said.

All students need to sign-up is their UW email address. Parents can also download the app for free in order to register as a guardian. Students and parents can search RAVE Guardian in the Apple store and on Google Play.