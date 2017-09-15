Mayville man seriously hurt in car accident

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a Mayville man is seriously hurt after a car accident Wednesday.

51-year-old John Rockefeller was driving eastbound on County Highway TW, when his car entered the intersection and collided with a pickup truck being driven on County Highway AY by 58-year-old Barry Sterr of Theresa.

Authorities say Rockefeller is in the hospital in serious condition.

Sterr was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say traffic going east and west at the intersection is controlled by a stop sign.

North and southbound traffic is not controlled.

The crash remains under investigation.