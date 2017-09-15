Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Dane County

Photos of a mysterious sea creature that washed up on a Texas beach after Hurricane Harvey have gone viral. The photos were posted on Twitter on Sept. 6, 2017 by Preeti Desai, a social media manager at the National Audubon Society. ..More >>
The Madison Fire Department says people can now get back into their homes after Wednesday's house explosion in Madison.
Ellyn Conhartoski and her husband Cory were driving back from the Packer game on Sunday when they saw an incredible sight - and caught it all on video.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters are on the scene of a home explosion on Stratton Way.
Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis says one person who lives in the home that exploded and burned Wednesday has not been found, as investigators continue to comb through the rubble at the home at 7806 Stratton Way.
If you're not lucky enough to have a neighborhood taco joint and can't make a flight down to the Yucatan Peninsula, don't fret.
Police in Fitchburg are looking for two men they say robbed another man at gunpoint.
The Wisconsin Senate has approved nearly $3 billion in cash payments for Foxconn Technology Group.
28-year-old Julica Kelly of Dodgeville has passed another round of the national American Idol auditions.
The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting on North Korea's missile launch.
The CUNA Mutual Group Foundation announced today it is donating $100,000 to Safe Haven, thereby preventing the Porchlight program from closing at year-end, according to a news release.
A group of four Republican state senators is threatening to vote against the $76.5 billion state budget approved by the Assembly Wednesday, possibly adding to a delay that has already put the process ten weeks behind schedule.
Authorities say Willie Mitchell has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
To combat the gritty underbelly of human trafficking, State Attorney General Brad Schimel is creating a new bureau.
To deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, FEMA has enlisted the help of Mercyhealth's Dr. Jay MacNeal.
President Donald Trump is praising the recovery efforts in Florida before departing for the state to survey hurricane damage from Irma.
