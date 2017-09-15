Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Dane County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Dane County

TOWN OF RUTLAND (WKOW) -- Two people were hurt when their vehicles hit head-on on Highway 14 near Oregon.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says officers got a report of the crash on Highway 14 at Highway 138 in the town of Rutland around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation shows a 33-year-old woman was southbound on Highway 14 and was driving in the left lane, not realizing the divided highway turned into two-way traffic. At that point, her car ran head-on into another car.

Both drivers were taken to UW Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The driver who was southbound on Highway 14 was cited for operating after suspension and inattentive driving.

