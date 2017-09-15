Second robbery attempt at Wendy's in Madison this week - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Second robbery attempt at Wendy's in Madison this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating the second robbery attempt at a Madison area fast food restaurant in a week.

According to Madison Police Department, workers at Wendy's on Stoughton Road were ordered to the ground by a suspect who had a gun. This happened just after midnight Friday. The suspect then demanded one of the employees take him to the safe where he took some money and some of her belongings. The suspect then left. 

Police say the suspect is an African American man with a thin build. He covered his face during the robbery. 

This comes just days after a thwarted attempt at a robbery on Tuesday, September 13. A worker taking out the trash was able to disarm a suspect and get inside safely. Police say they are not sure whether the two incidents are connected. 

